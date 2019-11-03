Karen E. Williams

Karen Ellen Williams, loving wife, mother and grandmother died of natural causes on October 31, 2019. Survivors include her husband Don; daughters Kim Manning (Bob), Kelli Manfull (Kim), Kathy Hatcher (Steve), Jo Vorwald (Barry); 14 grand children and 20 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Naomi Garvin, and a brother, Wayne Garvin.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester, Iowa, from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, November 24.
Karen was born June 11, 1938. Married Larry Olsen August 12, 1957. They divorced and she married Don Williams June 28, 1962.
Her memory will live on in her family and friends forever. For every bright “Good Morning” an every soft “Sleep Tight.” For all the gentle lessons that taught us wrong from right…for all those reassuring hugs and times she held our hand, for helping us with problems only she could understand…, for knowing when we needed her though not a word was said, for times she did without because she put us first instead…, for all the ways she showed she cared, for all that she has done, and made us who we are…all our love she takes with her until we meet again.
