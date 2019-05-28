Karen Deen Davis, 61, of Waterloo, died Friday, April 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital due to complications stemming from cancer.
She was born June 6, 1957, in Waterloo, daughter of Lyle D. Smith and Connie L. Smith.
She is survived by three daughters, Amy Miller (née Adams), formerly of Waterloo, Heidi Davis and Candice Davis, both of Waterloo; one sister, Diana Kacher of Waterloo; one brother, Robert Smith of Cedar Falls; three grandsons, Kody, Blake and Christian Kibe; and a granddaughter, Kyrie.
You have free articles remaining.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 1st, at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, located at 3525 Sager Ave., Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to the family at 1231 Downing Ct., Waterloo 50701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.