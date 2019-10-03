DELHI — Karen “Bucket” M. Garvin, 76, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away suddenly Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Bohnenkamp – Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester.
Karen was born January 27, 1943, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of David and Marjorie (Coover) Buck. She was a 1960 class graduate of Waterloo West and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Northern Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in marketing. Karen married David Garvin on September 22, 1961, in Waterloo, and just celebrated 58 years of marriage. She worked as the Director of Volunteers with Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo, and then at Presbyterian Intercommunity Hospital in Whittier, California, and served as President of the California Hospital Volunteers.
She enjoyed winters in Florida, and spending time boating on Lake Delhi. Karen liked taking and collecting pictures of family and friends, reading and puzzles. Karen loved animals and adored her grandchildren. She cherished her friends, both new and many who were lifelong.
Karen is survived by her husband, David Garvin of Delhi, children, Scott (Kalindi) Garvin of Cedar Rapids, Tami Garvin of Delhi; six grandchildren, Scott Frerichs of New Bedford, Massachusetts, Abigail Frerichs of Waterloo, Jacob Johnson of Cedar Rapids, Jesse Johnson of Cedar Rapids, Elizabeth Johnson of Cedar Rapids, and Josiah Garvin of Cedar Rapids; a brother, David (Marilyn) Buck of Encinitas, California, and a sister, Martha Gardner of Santa Rosa, California.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, David and Marjorie Buck.
Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society in Karen’s memory.
