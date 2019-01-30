Karen A. McLaughlin

(1941-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Karen Ann McLaughlin, 77, of Independence, died Sunday, Jan. 27, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, of cancer.
She was born Aug. 12, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Francis Clement Vogel and Adeline Katherine (Holbach) Vogel. She married Lewis A. Nabholz on April 15, 1961, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup. He died Dec. 14, 1987. On July 1, 1995, she married Loy M. McLaughlin in Independence.
Karen graduated from Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, and Humboldt Airline School, Minneapolis. She moved to New York City, where she was employed by the airlines as a reservationist. Following her employment in New York, she was employed as a bookkeeper for Frost Oil Co. in Jesup and then in the city clerk’s office in Independence. She also was a billing clerk at Independence Light & Power, Telecommunications for many years, before retiring in 2003.
Karen was a member of the St. John Catholic Church, the church Rosary Society, where she served as treasurer, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 495, and the Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary.
Survived by: her husband; three sons, Rod (Donna) Nabholz of Independence, Brad (Susan) Nabholz of Sterling, Alaska, and Chris (Stacy) Nabholz of Brandon; a daughter, Jodi (Jeff) Mace of Grand Junction, Colo.; a stepdaughter, Heather (Jeremy) Crawford of Palo; nine grandchildren and two stepgrandsons, Aubrey, Emma, Avery, Colin, Kale, Vaughn, Ellie, Jacob, Addie, Cora and Tanner; three brothers, Donald (Diane) Vogel of Peoria, Ariz., and Jim (Kathy) Vogel and Larry (Linda) Vogel, both of Jesup; a sister, Diane Youngblut of Jesup; and a sister-in-law, Doris Vogel of Dubuque.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her first husband; a sister, Marlene Wienands; a brother, Gary Vogel; and two brothers-in-law, Richard “Smokey” Youngblut and Dean Wienands.
Services: noon Friday, Feb. 1, at St. John Catholic Church, with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31, where there will be a 4 p.m. Catholic Daughters rosary and a 7 p..m. parish vigil service. Visitation will continue at the funeral home for an hour before services Friday. White Funeral Home, Independence, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: will be directed to the church.
Condolences may be placed at www.White-MtHope.com.
While Karen had many titles over the years, the most important were, wife, mom and grandma. She enjoyed planting flowers and traveling with Loy. She spent many hours quilting and caring for her grandchildren — she simply loved being with her family.
