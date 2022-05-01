April 17, 1962-April 28, 2022
INDEPENDENCE-Karen A. Fox, 60, of Independence, IA died on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Unity Point—St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA.
Karen was born on April 17, 1962, in Oklahoma City, OK, the daughter of Marvin and Annabel (Lyod) Threlkeld. Karen grew up in Fayette and Decorah, IA. She graduated from the Decorah Highschool in 1980 and went on to receive a degree in nursing. She moved to California to spend time with her father and worked for a short time in a doctor’s office. On February 16, 1985, she married Duane D. Fox at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA. They made their home in Fayette, IA for a short time before moving to Independence in 1988. Karen worked for many years at the Casey’s in Independence, IA, and worked her way up to manager. In 2004, she took a position as the Class Liaison at the Hawkeye Community College satellite in Independence. For over eleven years she looked after the students and helped organize testing for many different classes.
She is survived by her husband, Duane Fox, Independence, IA, her mother, Anna Threlkeld, a son, David Fox, Independence, IA, four grandchildren, Brandon, Erica, Abbie, and Connor Fox, and a sister Molly Pagel, Decorah, IA.
Karen is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Threlkeld, a brother Tom Threlkeld, and a sister, Cheryl Threlkeld.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, May 1, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA, with Rev. David Beckman presiding. Inurnment will be held at St. John’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2022, from 2 PM until 5 PM at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, IA.
To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
