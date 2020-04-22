Kameron "Kam" R. Miller

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1972-2020)

WATERLOO -- Kameron "Kam" Ray Miller, 48, of Waterloo, died suddenly on April 13 at home.

He was born Jan. 27, 1972, in West Union, son of Richard and Judy (Mann) Miller. He graduated from North Fayette High School in 1990. Kam married Melissa (Missy) Ott on Sept. 16, 2000, in West Union.

For the past 13 years, Kam was the sales manager of the equipment division at Martin Brothers in Cedar Falls. Prior to that, Kam worked at Red Heart Pizza, Haycraft Cabinets, H & H Food Service, and Metro Services. He also volunteered as a fireman for the West Union Fire Department for 12 years.

Survivors: his wife; two children, Brinley Bea and Maxwell Jean; his father of West Union; his siblings, Kirk (Crisha) Miller of Solon, Kory (Christy) Miller of Stewartville, Minn., and Katrina (Craig) Schmitt of West Union; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jean and Mary Ann Ott of Waucoma; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Ruth) Ott of Waukee and Tracy (Paula) Ott of New Hampton; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews; and special friends Rick, Kathryn and Matt Moser.