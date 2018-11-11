Kaiya Ross Chicelle

(1966-2018)
WATERLOO — Kaiya Anice Ross Chicelle, 52, of Minneapolis, formerly of Waterloo, died Oct. 23 in Minneapolis.
She was born Sept. 27, 1966, in Waterloo, daughter of Arlene Howard of Waterloo and Larry Ross (deceased).
Kaiya worked in the medical field as well as in social services in Hennepin County, Minn.
Survived by: her children, Quentral Ross, Justen Houston, Jeffery Houston, Ronisha Davis and Ishonda Emerson, all of Minneapolis; her mother of Waterloo; several stepchildren; 39 grandchildren; a brother, Larry Ross Jr. of St. Paul, Minn.; a stepbrother, Floyd Howard of Waterloo; two sisters, Theresa (Terry) Tanna of Robinsdale, Minn., and Lorie Smith of Bloomington, Minn.; and her life companion, Terry Linzy.
Services: noon Friday, Nov. 16, at Payne Memorial AME Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation is at the church for an hour prior to services. Greer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to the family.
Kaiya was well known for her vibrant personality and her cooking skills.
