August 13, 1974-August 9, 2021

Kadene Marie Donlon was born to the delight of her parents August 13, 1974, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

In May 1981 she received Jesus as her Savior at the side of her parents’ bed. She attended Valley Park grade school, Holmes Jr. High, and Cedar Falls High School. While attending school she worked at the Cedar Falls Public Library and as an attendance clerk at the high school.

During the summers she detasseled corn which was no easy task due to her lack of height. After graduating in 1993 she attended Job Corp. in Denison, Iowa. She received clerical training and started work at the John Deere Health Insurance Co., US West, and other various jobs in the area. She participated in several youth mission trips with the Trinity Church youth groups. Kadene was a very generous blood donor to Red Cross donating as often as she could. She lived and worked a few years in Cedar Rapids and worked various jobs in the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City area. In 2019 she moved back in with her parents in Cedar Falls and worked at the Western Home, Wal-Mart, Hy-Vee, USPS, and had just started her “dream” job at VGM in Waterloo while attending Hawkeye College when she was stricken with covid. After a two-and-a-half-month battle, she bravely gave up the fight, on August 9, 2021, only four days shy of her birthday. She was not afraid of death because she communicated to us when she decided to be taken off the ventilator, she wanted the song ‘It is well with my soul’ played for her service. She knew Jesus was waiting for her.

Kadene loved and collected Koala bears, her ‘spirit animal’. Like Koalas, she was quiet and laid back, but you never wanted to make her angry. She also learned her love of sports from her Dad, with the Cubs, Bears and sometimes the Cowboys she would cheer for.

Those left to cherish memories of her are her parents, Larry and Carolyn Donlon; brother, Kory of Corbin KY; sister, Kari of Waterloo; nieces Kaylee, Heaven, Ayva; nephews, Dan, Kasen and Jacobii; Uncle and Aunts, Kenny and Edna of Hundley, SC, Ellen Hundley of Cedar Falls, IA, Judy Knudsen of Cedar Falls, IA, Jim and Candy Hundley, of Waverly, IA, Deb and Ron Peck, of TX, Earl and Diana Stafford of FL, Joan and Mike Mills of MO, and Cindy and Terry West of Janesville, IA; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leo and Frances Hundley, Charles Donlon, Evelyn Stafford, Harold Stafford and Uncle Dennis Hundley.

Please join us on August 13th (her birthday) for her Celebration of Life at the Finchford Community Bible Church at 10:30 am. Feel free to dress casually, with koalas, Cubs, Bears, Cowboys attire if you have any or with a remembrance you’d like to share.