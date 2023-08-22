RYAN—Justine Jo (Straw) Smock, 58, passed away on August 3, 2023, at home with her husband, Jeff. A Celebration of Life for Justine will be held Sunday, September 17th from 1 – 5pm at Seibert Park Hall; 508 Quacker Mill Dr., Manchester, Iowa.

Justine is survived by her husband of 34 years, Jeff Smock; her two sons, Derrick (Joanna) Klever and Jordon (Christina) Smock; mother, Donna Straw; sisters, Roxanne (Dwayne) Schiller and Meshell (Jim) Hawkins; step-daughter, Maryann Chesmore; grandchildren, (Jordon’s children) Samuel Smock, Elliana Smock, Mable Smock, Anabel Smock, Hezekiah Smock, (Derrick’s children-) Aliza Klever, Isaac Klever, Hattie Klever, (Maryann’s children-) Janna Hiveley, Hallie Hiveley, Leah Hiveley, and Rachel Hiveley; 27 nieces and nephews; 46 great nieces and great nephews, and seven brothers-in-law and 9 sisters-in-law. A special thank you to sister-in-law, Lori Smock Thompson, who took wonderful care of Justine. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Straw; brother, Jeff Straw; grandparents, Walter and Maude Hertzberg, and Raymond and Nelly Straw; in- laws, Francis and Dorcas Smock, brothers-in-law, David “Mike” Smock, Ernie Smock, and Sam Smock.

Justine was born February 19, 1965, in Independence, Iowa to Robert and Donna Straw. She graduated from Independence High School then went on to Kirkwood where she graduated with her Occupational Therapy Degree. Justine had several jobs when she lived in Independence; she baby sat, worked at Teagan’s Department Store, Paradise Donuts, Super Valu and was the activities Director at East Town Manor. She retired from MHI in Independence in the Occupational department. She later moved to Manchester, then to Ryan. She was a devoted Christian her entire life. Justine enjoyed taking care of others, making blankets, filling people’s hearts and appetites. She never took a single thing for granted and would give anything she had to others. Justine’s biggest love in life was her family and her faith. Throughout her life she always kept her faith no matter the struggles life through her way. She will be deeply missed and always loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Justine’s memory to Cedar Valley Hospice. If you would like to send the family kind words, you can send them to P.O. Box 86, Ryan, IA, 52330. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.iowacremation.com.

A favorite passage Justine love. Romans 8:37-39 KJV. “Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, not things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the life of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”