(1948-2019)
WATERLOO — Justin R. “Dusty” Kehoe, 71, of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, Sept. 14.
He was born July 15, 1948, in Waterloo, son of John J. and Eunice C. Connell Kehoe. He graduated from Waterloo Columbus High in 1967, and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, earning a Bronze Star. He married Rita A. Poyner on Dec. 20, 1975, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Dusty worked at John Deere for many years, starting as a forklift driver. He retired as a purchasing agent in 2000. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, and was a great bowler. He was in the city bowling hall of fame, and bowled several perfect games.
Survivors: his wife; three sons, Heath (Sarah) Kehoe of North Liberty, Joshua (Shelley) Kehoe of Johnston, and Brent (Jacqui) Kehoe of Geneseo, Ill.; eight grandchildren, Regan and Bradlea Kerr, Zach and Alex Kehoe, Chase and Kaelly Danielson, and Claire and Cedric Kehoe; two brothers, Jerome (Pauline) Kehoe of Waterloo‚ and Joseph (Cathy) Kehoe of Eau Claire Wis.; three sisters, Peggy McKinstry of Waterloo‚ Monica (Jim) Artes of Fort Myers, Fla., and Melanie Jensen of Chandler‚ Ariz.; and his beloved companion, Maggie.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, James and John Kehoe; and a sister, Carmen Skyles.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Locke Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. vigil service.
Memorials: to the Wounded Warrior Project or Retrieving Freedom.
Dusty was a huge fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. He loved his country and was proud to have served. He was a humble man who loved the Lord. Above all he loved his family, friends, grandchildren and his faithful dog, Maggie.
