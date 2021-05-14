DIKE-Justin P. Koenen, 85, of Dike, died Wednesday, May 12, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. He was born June 19, 1935, in George, son of Rev. Peter and Jennie Ostendorf Koenen. He graduated from Aplington High School He earned his BA from ISTC (UNI) and later completed his MA from UNI. Justin served in the United States Army (1954-1956). He married Elaine Haats in 1957 at the Aplington Reformed Church. Justin taught Industrial Arts and Technical Education in Ottumwa and then at West Waterloo High School for 35 years. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and former member of Grace Reformed Church, where he served as an Elder, taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. Justin deeply loved his wife and children. He enjoyed building and working with his hands. He truly enjoyed his interactions with neighbors, fellow teachers, and his many students and friends. Survivors are his wife; daughter, Corrine (Mark) Yarwood, Waterloo; sons, Kendall (Teri), Parkersburg and Daniel (Karen), Ankeny; 6 grandchildren, Lea (Ryan)Jones, Laura (fiancé Dustin) Koenen, Cassie (Kyle) Frost, Katie Yarwood, Jessica (Kent) Efkamp, and Justin (Olivia) Koenen; 8 great grandchildren, Cade, Camden, Corbin, and Camellia Frost; Ayla, Isaiah, and Violet Jones; and Lucas Efkamp; a brother, Dennis, Aplington; sisters, Alda (Donald) Frey, Cedar Falls and Vera Osland, Aplington; sisters in law, Judy Koenen, Mankato, MN and Judy Koenen, Bristol; a brother in law, Richard Vandenoever, Goshen, IN. Justin is preceded by brothers, Wayne and Paul; sisters, Inez and husband Bob Ketchum and Rita Vandenoever; and brother in law, Gerald Osland. Funeral Service: 10:30am, Monday, May 17 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery, Aplington. Visitation: 3:00 to 5:00pm, Sunday, May 16 at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Memorials to the family for an Industrial Tech Scholarship or the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. For more info visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.