Justin M. Hayward

INDEPENDENCE — Justin Michael Hayward, 42, of Alexandria, Va., died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
He was born May 13, 1977, in Independence.
Justin also lived in Cedar Falls and Champaign, Ill. He was employed by the Human Resources Research Organization (HumRRO) for 21 years.
Survived by: his mother, Patricia Keenan of Cedar Rapids, and his father, Michael Hayward of Independence; two brothers, Blake (Jessica) Hayward of Independence and Cameron (Brianna) Hayward of Jesup; and a niece and nephew, McKenzie and Logan.
Preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Barbara Keenan of Waukon; an aunt, Paula Keenan of Cedar Rapids; and his stepmom Linda Hayward of Independence.
Celebration of Life: from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the River’s Edge in Independence. His coworkers also held a private memorial service for him Dec. 4, 2019, as well as compiling a book of their memories of working with Justin.
Justin loved all types of sports, particularly the Hawkeyes, the Washington Capitals and Nationals.
