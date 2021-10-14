Junior Thede

Junior was blessed with a beautiful singing voice which he shared with his church’s congregation for more than 70 years as a member of the church choir. He shared his talent with a larger audience through his memberships in a regional men’s chorus and in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Barbershop Harmony Society. Junior was a lifelong farmer in the Reinbeck area until retiring and moving into Reinbeck. Upon retirement he applied his skills to using an earth mover to create many waterways and to other projects. Junior was an active member of the Congregational United Church of Christ and had hands on involvement of many repair and remodeling projects at the church over several decades. He was a lifelong member of the Masons and was active for several years in the Reinbeck Theater Guild. Junior was a past president of the Reinbeck Izaak Walton League chapter. Junior proved himself to be a champion class solver of jigsaw puzzles. He converted many thousands of small pieces of odd-shaped paper into beautiful pictures. Many of those pictures have been framed and now grace walls in several parts of the country.