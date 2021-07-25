January 31, 1930-July 18, 2021
REINBECK-Junior Thede, 91, passed peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, July 18th at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck. A private interment will be held at the Reinbeck Cemetery. A celebration of Junior's life will be held in October at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ.
Junior was blessed with a beautiful singing voice which he shared with his church's congregation for more than 70 years as a member of the church choir. He shared his talent with a larger audience through his memberships in a regional men's chorus and in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Barbershop Harmony Society. Junior was a lifelong farmer in the Reinbeck area until retiring and moving into Reinbeck. Upon retirement he applied his skills to using an earth mover to create many waterways and to other projects. Junior was an active member of the Congregational United Church of Christ and had hands on involvement of many repair and remodeling projects at the church over several decades. He was a lifelong member of the Masons and was active for several years in the Reinbeck Theater Guild. Junior was a past president of the Reinbeck Izaak Walton League chapter. Junior proved himself to be a champion class solver of jigsaw puzzles. He converted many thousands of small pieces of odd-shaped paper into beautiful pictures. Many of those pictures have been framed and now grace walls in several parts of the country.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents: Herman and Hilda Thede, siblings: Robert, Wayne, and Norman Thede, and wives: Donna Wood and Ann Thede.
Junior is survived by son Bruce Thede (Johnny McGee) Oak Ridge, North Carolina; by daughters Deb Paine (Mike), Reinbeck, Iowa and Deb Fitzgerald (Steve), Aurora, Colorado; by grandchildren: Zach Fitzgerald (Lyndsy), Centennial, Colorado; Alex Fitzgerald (Alison), Des Moines, Iowa; Laura Geiner (John), Reinbeck, Iowa; and Andy Paine (Esther), Des Moines, Iowa. Also surviving Junior are five great grandchildren: Sidney Paine, Jax Greiner, Emmy Greiner, Ella Fitzniak, Henry Fitzniak
Remembrances or memorials should be directed to Parkview Manor, Hospice, Reinbeck Congregational United Church of Christ, or the animal shelter of your choice.
Junior's family would like to express their gratitude for the loving service provided to Junior during his stay at Parkview Manor.
Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, French-Hand Chapel, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
