October 22, 1949-January 27, 2022

CENTRAL CITY-Junior Folkers, Age 72, of Central City, IA passed away at his home on Thursday, January 27, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home on Monday, January 31 from 4 to 8 PM. A Funeral service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories on Tuesday, February 1 at 10 AM with Pastor and nephew, Travis Williams officiating. Interment to follow at the Cedar Memorial Garden of Tranquility.

Junior was born on October 22, 1949 in Cedar Falls, IA. He was the son of the late Jakie and Ruth (Clausen) Folkers. Junior married the love of his life, Marilyn Allen. He was a veteran in in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Junior was a member of Ducks Unlimited as well as an avid woodworker.

Those left to cherish Junior’s memory are his wife, Marilyn of Central City; sister, Claudia of Central City; his daughters, Carrie (Jeremy) Feist of Cedar Rapids, Dawn (Tracy) Folkers of Cedar Rapids, Patti (Randy) LeGrand of Coggon, IA, and Brandon (Jen) Waterbeck.; his grandchildren, Brittany (Michael), Allison, Max, Joselyn, Jacob, Brooke, Blake, Osiris, Heather (Arthur), Anna (Adam), and Tyler; great-grandson, Bennett; He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, an infant brother, his sisters, Maggie, and Shirley Mae.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The family would like to thank Dr. Beer and the entire staff at Mercy Hospice.