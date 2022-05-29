June V. Trepp
February 11, 1932-May 27, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-June V. Trepp, 90, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, May 27, 2022 at NewAldaya Lifescapes.
She was born February 11, 1932, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Gale and Erma Torney Fenstermaker. June graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1950. On December 28, 1955, she was united in marriage to Henry J “Hank” Trepp at Linden United Methodist Church in Waterloo.
Survived by her husband of Cedar Falls; two sons, Hank (Lynn) Trepp of Cedar Falls and Patrick Trepp of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Justin Beery, Ashley (Rob) Reinholdt, Whitney (Zach) Goodsell, Stephanie (Brad) Thompson, and Luke Trepp; and seven great grandchildren, Henry and Hudson Reinholdt, Evelynn and Zane Goodsell, Preston and Isabella Thompson, and Carmen Trepp. Preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Betty Watson and Imogene Kerr.
Funeral services 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at First Christian Church, with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls and one hour prior to the service at the church Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to: Cedar Bend Humane Society.
