June R. Marken

June 7, 1932-January 1, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-June R. Marken, 90, of Cedar Falls, IA, died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital at Waterloo. She was born on June 7, 1932 in Bennington Township, the daughter of Oscar and Bertha (Eldridge) Hendrickson.

June graduated from East High School, Class of 1950, and attended Gates Business College.

She married Gerald “Jerry” W. Marken on June 9, 1951 at the Central Christian Church in Waterloo, he preceded her in death January 8, 2016.

June worked at as a secretary and cashier at the Central States Theatre (Starlite Drive In and College Square Cinemas) for 37 years. She loved it when couples would greet her as the “Theatre Lady” and introduce her to their growing families most of them having seen her on a regular basis while dating. Prior to working for Central States she worked as a secretary at Rath Packing. June loved playing her Grand Marquis Organ and socializing with her organ friends. Until Gerald’s illness she regularly swam about a mile at the YMCA 3 times a week.

June is survived by: daughters, Marcee Marken of Waterloo, and Marlayna Yeager of Ankeny and daughter in law, Shawn (and her husband) of Waterloo; grandchildren, DeAnne (Rob) Fouraker, Abby (Steve) Pasker, Ryan (Dustin) Yeager, great-grandchildren, Erika and Marek Pasker, Marissa, MiKayla, Christian, Zachary and Margaret Rose Fouraker.

June is preceded in death by husband, Gerald; her parents; and grandson, Curtis Marken.

Services: Service Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Locke on 4th Street, Waterloo,

Visitation: 1 hour prior to service

Burial: Will take place at a later date at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo

Memorials may be directed to: Family

