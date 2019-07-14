{{featured_button_text}}
June K. Weber

June Weber

(1928-2019)

FREDERIKA — June Kathlyn Weber, 91, died June 27 in Georgetown, Texas.

She was born June 24, 1928, in Frederika to Claude E. and Amelia A. Carroll. She married Cornelius “Cornie” Weber on Nov. 23, 1949, in Frederika.

She graduated high school with honors and went on to earn her bachelor of science in chemistry from Wartburg College in Waverly. June worked as a chemist until Cornie graduated with his PhD in 1960, after which they moved to Eau Claire, Wis. In 1963, the family moved to Cincinnati, where they lived for 55 years. In 2018, they moved to Georgetown to be near their daughter, Mary.

Survived by: her husband, Cornelius; son Eric (wife Dana Whitledge) Weber of Atlanta, Ga., son Robert (Karen) Weber of Glendale, Ohio, and daughter Mary (Steve) Meyer of Georgetown; her son-in-law, Kenji Mori of Tokyo, Japan; a brother, James Carroll of Cedar Falls; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and her in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her children, Ann Mori, James Weber and John Weber.

Graveside services: 9 a.m. Aug. 3 at Wilson Grove, 3369 120th St., Sumner, with lunch following in Marshalltown. A memorial service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Cincinnati on Aug. 17, with visitation with the family at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m., with lunch following.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to any charity of donor’s choice, or to these organizations: Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 1950 Nagel Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45255; or Wartburg College, Alumni Relations, 100 Wartburg Blvd., Waverly 50677

Further information is available at www.gabrielsfuneral.com.

After her children were grown, she spent time traveling the world with her husband, and enjoying her grandchildren. June will be remembered for her devotion and love for her husband; her love and service to her family; her generosity; her sense of humor; her sharp mind; and her loyal friendship.

