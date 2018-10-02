June K. Billington

June Billington

WATERLOO — June Kay Billington, 63, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 30, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born June 11, 1955, in Waterloo, daughter of Thomas and Bonita Bauler Mareska. She married Greg Scarborough and they were later divorced. She married Tom Billington in 1992 in Waterloo.

June graduated from Hudson High School. She was office manager at Waterloo Mills for 32 years, retiring in 2018.

Survived by: her husband; a son, Jeremy (Lacy) Scarborough of Waterloo; a daughter, Jamie Billington of Waterloo; her mother of Hudson; four grandchildren, Austin, Junior, Kennedy and Adion; two stepsons, T.J. Billington and Jacob (Tammy) Shattuck, both of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Shania (Salvador) Torres Guzman of Waterloo; two sisters, Elaine Billington and Vernita (Greg) Hartman, both of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: her father; and a brother-in-law, Pearl Billington.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary’s of Mount Carmel, Eagle Center, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday,Oct. 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street and for an hour before services.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

June enjoyed garage sales and most of all loved her grandchildren.

