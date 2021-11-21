August 1, 1926—November 18, 2021

June Ivadene Dreesman, 95, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck.

Funeral services for June will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Abels Funeral Home Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center, IA with Pastor Tom Wiles officiating. Public visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Following services, June will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed in June’s name to her family, which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.abelfuneralhomes.com. Abels Funeral Home Engelkes Chapel is caring for June and her family.

June Ivadene Mast was born on August 1, 1926 in Rural Grundy County, the daughter of John Henry and Mary (Allgood) Mast. She grew up with her 11 siblings on a farm north of Beaman and graduated from Conrad High School with the class of 1944. On June 28, 1946 she was united in marriage to Lloyd Dreesman. The couple resided in Gundy Center and June worked as auditor for Grundy County for many years. She was also a long-time member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lloyd (Bud) Dreesman, her siblings, Gale Mast, Loyd Mast, Earl Mast, Lynn Mast, John Mast, Glen Mast Dale Mast, Dean Mast, Fern Byram and Isla Reece.

She is survived by her sister, Lola Clapp of Cedar Falls, and many nieces and nephews.