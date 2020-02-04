(1946-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – June I. Mazur, 74, of Cedar Falls died Sunday, Feb. 2.

She was born Jan. 13, 1946, in Grand Forks, N.D., daughter of Leo and Marion (Wosick) Mondry. She married David Mazur on Jan. 20, 1968, in Grand Forks.

She graduated from St. James High School in Grand Forks and attended Bemidji State College. In addition to raising her family, she did wallpaper, paint, and interior design outside of the home.

Survived by: her husband of Cedar Falls; a son, Judd (Connie) Mazur of Tempe, Ariz.; two daughters, Maggie (Adam) Jones of Ankeny and Jenna (Targie) Mandt of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Isaac, Eric and Aubrey Mazur, Noa and Eva Jones, Sophia and Savannah Mandt; nine siblings, Joan (Lynn) Gilbertson of Minneapolis, Jay (Judy) Mondry of Park Rapids, Minn., Joel (Connie) Mondry of Alexandria, Minn., Jared Mondry of Minneapolis, Joyce (Bill) Frison of Whitewater, Wis., Jane Mondry of Akeley, Minn., Judd Mondry of Grand Forks, N.D., Jackie (Paul) Welle of Bemidji, Minn., and Jeff Mondry of Bend, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, James and John Mondry; a sister, Jill Mondry; and a sister, Judy in infancy.