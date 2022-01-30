DYSART-June Dionne Keidel, 93, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2022, surrounded by family after a brief illness, under the care of Unity Point Hospice at Sunrise Hill Care Center and Rehab in Traer, Iowa. She was born on June 27, 1928, in Dysart, Iowa, the daughter of David and Lillian (Paton) Milne and grew up on the family farm north of Dysart. She received her education at Dysart High School where she graduated in 1947. June was united in marriage to Raye Francis Keidel on November 3, 1947, in Arkansas. Raye and June made their home all their married life in Dysart, where they raised their family and she worked as a homemaker. She was a member of the Dysart United Methodist Church. In her early years, June enjoyed going to movies and out to eat, dirt track races at Tunis Speedway, canning vegetables and shopping in downtown Waterloo. She also enjoyed listening to church services and music, weekly outings to the beauty shop and lunches, watching Iowa Hawkeye sports but mostly loved spending time visiting with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raye Keidel; her parents, David and Lillian Milne, her twin sister, Jean Mitchell; her sister, Jane Bottomley; and brother, Max Paton. June is survived by her two sons, Gary (Kathi) Keidel of Dysart and Dennis (Pam) Keidel of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Kandyce Keidel of Hickory Creek, Texas, Christopher Keidel of Dubuque, Iowa, Kirk Keidel of Dysart, Iowa, and Kelly (Dennis) Loutsch of Dysart, Iowa; as well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.