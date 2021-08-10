June (Claudia) Allen

June 1, 1940-July 26, 2021

WATERLOO-June (Claudia) Allen, age 81 of Waterloo, died at Mercy One Hospital of respiratory failure on July 26, 2021. She was born June 1, 1940 in Waterloo. June attended Saint Paul's Lutheran Grade School in Evansdale and graduated from East High School in Waterloo. She worked as an LPN for 31 years. She married Fred Allen on August 29, 1992 in Guttenberg, Iowa.

She is survived by her husband, Fred of Waterloo; a daughter, Linda (Anton) Seever of Middleton, Wisconsin; a son, Steven Kepple of San Antonio, Texas, a stepson Andrew Allen, of Champaign, Illinois; five grandchildren, Kassi (Mike) Reid, Ryan Kepple, Jim Kepple, Aaron Kepple and Jess Kepple; a great grandchild, Makenzie Reid; and a brother, Harold (Pepper) Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, Opal and Harold Miller; an infant son, Gregory Harold Kepple; and a sister, Sandi Dalziel.

A Celebration of her life will occur at an open house on August 15, from 1:00-4:00 pm at the Majestic Moon Party and Event Center, lower level, at 1955 Locke Avenue in Waterloo.