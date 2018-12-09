Try 1 month for 99¢
ANKENY – June Carson, 85, formerly of Independence, Iowa, passed on November 28, 2018, at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 to 3:00 p.m. December 15th, at First Baptist Church, 301 2nd St SE, Independence.

