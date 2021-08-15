PARKERSBURG-Juliet Lupkes, age 94, of Parkersburg, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Grand JiVante in Ackley. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Washington Reformed Church in rural Ackley with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the Sietsema Funeral Home of Ackley.

Juliet Jean Lupkes was born on October 12, 1926 in Parkersburg, Iowa to Robert and Tillie (Gertsema) Ackerson. She graduated from Parkersburg High School. Juliet and her sister Judy were cheerleaders while in high school. On March 21, 1947, Juliet was united in marriage to Arthur Lupkes. Juliet enjoyed music and singing with her sister Judy. Juliet also enjoyed helping with farm work and was involved with all activities on the farm as well as being a housewife. She enjoyed watching sports. Juliet was active at the Washington Reformed Church as a choir member, Sunday School teacher, Golden Hour and Ladies Aid.