On the evening of April 18, 2021, just for a moment a star dimmed before glowing bright again. It was then that God called Julie Stevens home. It wasn't always an easy life for Julie. She was born at Fort Riley, Kansas on December 12, 1971, suffering brain damage in childbirth that left her functioning throughout life as an infant. But she had a laugh and a smile that made those who took the time to know her love her. Her parents, Ron and Mary Ann, devoted nearly 50 years caring for her with help from caring Nursing Assistants. Julie truly was the light of their life. And now Jesus has her in his kingdom and we as believers will see her again as we are welcomed by the Savior. Julie Ann Stevens leaves behind her parents, aunts and uncles, and cousins. She will never be forgotten. Services: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Garden View Chapel, Waterloo with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Memorials in Julie Stevens' name can be made to Envision, PO Box 200069, Evans, CO 80620 or to the Stevens Family Scholarship, Upper Iowa University Alumni Assoc., PO Box 1857, Fayette, IA 52142.