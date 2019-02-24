Try 1 month for 99¢
Julie K. Thompson

Julie Thompson

(1958-2019)

WATERLOO — Julie Kay Thompson, 61, of Waterloo, died, Wednesday, Feb. 20, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Jan. 25, 1958, in Deschler, Neb., daughter of Herbert W. and Elaine (Albers) Schiller.

She graduated from Eagle Grove High School and received her LPN degree from NIACC in Mason City. Julie was an LPN at the Western Home Communities since 1977.

Survived by: a son, Jason (Amy) Thompson of Jesup; two grandchildren, Camden and Baylee Thompson; her parents, of Eagle Grove, and a brother, Stephen (Connie) Schiller of Charles City.

Preceded in death by: a brother, Jeff Schiller; a sister, Christine Schiller, and a grandson, Spencer Thompson.

Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

