August 2, 1960-December 4, 2022

WATERLOO-Julie K. Perkins, 62, of Waterloo, died December 4th at Cedar Valley Hospice House after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

Born August 2, 1960 in Waterloo, daughter of Paul and Virginia McMahon. Married to Dan Perkins 1980-1989.

Julie was a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was employed by Waterloo VNA from January 21, 2008 to November 30, 2022. She had compassion for her clients and took the time to make them feel special. She was driven to return to work after her recovery from chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. She battled back with determination and gained strength to live her life with the love and support of her family. She accepted each day as a gift; planned for the worst but hoped for the best. She loved the Holiday Lake family cabin, fishing, boating on the pontoon and just a relaxing float on the lake.

Julie was preceded in death by an infant brother, John; parents; sister, Patty; grandparents and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. She wanted a celebration of life; a party to bring family and friends together. A time to join in special stories and memories that were a part of who Julie was as kind, humorous human being.

Survivors include two daughters, Kate and Abbey Perkins; son, Alex Mead; three grandsons, Jerran Hummel, Jace Perkins and Jakob Hummel; sisters, Marge Jensen of Iowa City and Kate Miller (Ardie) of Bettendorf; brothers, Steve (Sue) McMahon, Paul (Denise) McMahon of Waterloo, and Brad (Sandra) McMahon of Jefferson City, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Waterloo VNA or to the family.