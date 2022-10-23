October 18 , 2022

PERRY-Julie Ann Rokes Evans, 56, of Perry, Ia, passed away on Oct 18 , 2022 at Mercy One, W 9th St, Waterloo, Iowa of complications of Diabetes.

Julie Ann Rokes, was born to Sharon E & Charles E (Jahde) Rokes in Waukon, Ia. She graduated from Waterloo West, class of 84. She became an RN going into the occupational health field, working at IBP, Des Moines Post Office, Firestone, 3M, and Target Distribution Center.

Julie loved to do crafts and garden. She adored her children and grandchildren.

Julie is survived by her mother Sharon Rokes of Washburn, by son Michael (Bailey Deets) Rokes and children Duncan, Hadlee and Lorna of Perry, Ia. By Daughter Gabriela (Nick) Allensworth and children Stella, Malcolm, Zayn, & Logan of Des Moines, Ia. A brother Dennis Rokes & Son Dalton of Washburn. A special Aunt Barb Sorensen of Aurelia, Ia. Her loving 4 legged friend Champ. Numerous cousins and friends, especially Cyndy Stroh, Cindy Glawe, & Lisa Harken.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Charles E Rokes on Oct 4th, 2013, a niece Samantha Jo in 1989, and beloved 4 legged dog Apollo.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date!