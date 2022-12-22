 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Courier is partnering with Community Bank & Trust who are sponsoring 1,375 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Julie Ann Beddow

  • 0
Julie Ann Beddow

Julie Ann Beddow

September 13, 1962-November 4, 2022

WATERLOO-Julie Ann Beddow, 60, of Waterloo, IA, unexpectedly passed away at home on November 4, 2022 due to complications related to diabetes. A private service and burial will be held by the Beddow family in Ayrshire, IA. Left to mourn her passing are her father, Dean (Leona) Beddow; uncle Bob (Paige) Wharram; cousins Janet (Jeff) Libe, Susie (Joe) House, and Karen (Aidda) Phomvisay; as well as many close friends, coworkers, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gayle Beddow.

Julie Ann was born on September 13, 1962. She grew up in Amarillo, TX, spent many years working and living in New Mexico, returned to Amarillo to care for her mother, graduated from Amarillo College with an AA, then graduated with a BA in Communications from the University of Northern Iowa. Her lifelong enthusiasm and respect for education led her to become a library assistant for the past ten years at Rod Library at the University of Northern Iowa.

Julie Ann was a skilled artist throughout her life, and created drawings cherished and proudly displayed by her grandmother. She appreciated art in all forms, and loved dogs, so every home she made included a healthy dose of both! Julie Ann dealt bravely with managing Type I diabetes from a young age. She was an advocate for education to improve diabetes and hypoglycemia awareness. She lived her life with a spirit of adventure, and did not let the disease define who she was or what she could achieve. Memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice in her name.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Why video gamers in the U.S. are suing Microsoft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News