Julie Ann Beddow

September 13, 1962-November 4, 2022

WATERLOO-Julie Ann Beddow, 60, of Waterloo, IA, unexpectedly passed away at home on November 4, 2022 due to complications related to diabetes. A private service and burial will be held by the Beddow family in Ayrshire, IA. Left to mourn her passing are her father, Dean (Leona) Beddow; uncle Bob (Paige) Wharram; cousins Janet (Jeff) Libe, Susie (Joe) House, and Karen (Aidda) Phomvisay; as well as many close friends, coworkers, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gayle Beddow.

Julie Ann was born on September 13, 1962. She grew up in Amarillo, TX, spent many years working and living in New Mexico, returned to Amarillo to care for her mother, graduated from Amarillo College with an AA, then graduated with a BA in Communications from the University of Northern Iowa. Her lifelong enthusiasm and respect for education led her to become a library assistant for the past ten years at Rod Library at the University of Northern Iowa.

Julie Ann was a skilled artist throughout her life, and created drawings cherished and proudly displayed by her grandmother. She appreciated art in all forms, and loved dogs, so every home she made included a healthy dose of both! Julie Ann dealt bravely with managing Type I diabetes from a young age. She was an advocate for education to improve diabetes and hypoglycemia awareness. She lived her life with a spirit of adventure, and did not let the disease define who she was or what she could achieve. Memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice in her name.