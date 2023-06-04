Julianne Lucretia Renz

December 8, 1929-June 1, 2023

Julianne Lucretia Renz was born December 8, 1929, in Mason City, Iowa: the daughter of Gerald and Dorothy (Baker) Trimble. She was raised and attended school in Austin, Minnesota. Julianne married Loren Lester Renz on June 19, 1948, in Waterloo, he preceded her in death on December 8, 2013. She worked at Hinsons Manufacturing, later Royal Industries, for 20 years, retiring in 1994. Julianne enjoyed fishing and spending time at their cabin in Harper's Ferry. She liked bowling, puzzles, playing games on the computer, socializing and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Julianne passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Ravenwood Specialty Care Center in Waterloo at the age of 93. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Loren; an infant sister, Charlene Trimble and three brothers, Richard, Harold and David Trimble. Julianne is survived by a son, Robert (Karen) Renz of Waterloo; a daughter, Linda (Gene) Tripp of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Tony (Anne), Adam and Matthew Tripp and Bret and Scot Renz; three great-grandchildren, Leighton, Davis and Mason Tripp; one step-grandson, Ryan Roof; three step-great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Tre and Liam Roof and a sister, Geraldine (Robert) Wolf of Austin, Minnesota.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Visitation: Wednesday, June 7, 2023, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Service: Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 1:30 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Burial: Garden of Memories following the service.

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwoodsfh.com