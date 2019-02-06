Try 1 month for 99¢
Julianna “Julie” Yokem

CEDAR FALLS — Julianna T. “Julie” Yokem, 60, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Feb. 4, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 30, 1958, in Cedar Falls, daughter of Allen and Judy (Betts) Nielsen. She married Charles “Chuck” Yokem on March 12, 1983, in Cedar Falls.

She was a 1977 graduate of Cedar Falls High School and worked for many years in printing, including Congdon Printing, Parkade Printing and Woolverton Printing, all in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: her husband; her mother, of Cedar Falls; a son, Jeremy (fiancee, Melissa Abernathey) Yokem of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Shelby (Jasmine) Yokem of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Jonah and Mackenzie, and Alina, Brayden, Keegan and Trayton; a sister, Susan (Richard) Booth of Waterloo; and her mother-in-law, Betty Yokem of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: her father; a brother, Steven Nielsen; and her father-in-law, Jesse Yokem.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, and for one hour before services Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Julie enjoyed crafts, fishing trips and spending time with her family and friends.

