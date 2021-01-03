July 8, 1946-December 27, 2020

WATERLOO—Juliann “Julie” Faye DeGroote, 74, of Waterloo died at MercyOne Waterloo on December 27th, 2020.

She was born July 8th, 1946 in Waterloo, IA, daughter of John and Doris (Harms) Cuvelier. She attended Aplington Community School. On February 2nd, 1962, Julie was united in marriage to Tom DeGroote at 1st Reformed Church in Aplington. She spent her adult life as a homemaker, as well as working various other jobs, finally retiring in 2011. Julie had a passion for baking, and loved to bake for everybody.

Survived by: her husband: Tom; two daughters: Lori (David) Schilling of Cedar Falls and Shelly (Kenny) Gebert of Oelwein; seven grandchildren: Maegan, Lisa, Travis, Deven, Zack, Kayla, and Sam; and four great-grandchildren: Chloe, Trendon, Emelia, and Elliott.

Preceded in death by: her parents: John and Doris Cuvelier; two sisters: Teresa Everts, and Susan Manifold; and a son: Darren DeGroote

Private family services will occur at Grace Reformed Church Wednesday January 6th, followed by a public interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.