April 5, 1937 — July 17, 2019
CEDAR FALLS — Juliana M. “Julie” Horstman, 82, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, July 17, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
She was born April 5, 1937, in Lane, Kan., the daughter of Curtis J. and Genevieve (Kress) Peine. She married Merlyn “Butch” Horstman on April 2, 1955, in Webster City. They later divorced.
Julie was a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Waterloo, where she interned with the FBI in Washington, D.C., between her junior and senior years. She worked at Viking Pump Co. in Cedar Falls for 21 years, retiring in 1999.
Survived by: a daughter, Linda (Scott) Trimbell of Cedar Falls; three sons, Steve Horstman of Waterloo, and Brad (Barb) Horstman and Chris Horstman, both of Cedar Falls; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Coena (Joe) Iacovone of Coral Springs, Fla., and Jeannie George of Urbandale.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Michael Horstman; her brother, Wally Peine; her sister, Rita Buckingham; a brother-in-law, Lee George; and her special friend, Jim Webrand.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, where a 2 p.m. rosary service will be conducted. Visitation also for an hour before services at the church on Monday.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church Next Step Fund, American Diabetes Association or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Julie was a lover of words, enjoyed intense games of Scrabble, crossword puzzles, gardening, watching cooking shows, QVC, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy.”
