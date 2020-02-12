Juliana H. Snyder

(1937-2020)
DIKE -- Juliana Harriet Snyder, 82, of Dike, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Bickford Assisted Living in Cedar Falls.
She was born Aug. 18, 1937, on her family's farm north of New Hartford, daughter of Grant and Alberta (Alberts) Sluiter. On Aug. 16, 1958, she married Gene Howard Snyder at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Juliana was a graduate of New Hartford Consolidated Schools in 1955 and attended Gates Business College. Juliana was a wife, homemaker and mother to their children, Kimberly and Kelly.
Survived by: her husband of 61 years; her daughter, Kim (Scott) Hayes of Cedar Falls; son, Kelly (Teresa) Snyder of Sioux Rapids; five grandchildren, Brandon Hayes, Kammy (Tim) Wielenga, Karly (Daniel) Baker, Kyle (Lacy) Snyder and Brett Snyder; and eight great-grandchildren, Tobin, Ty, Tori, Lilly, Celia, Lucy, Owen and Oliver.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her brothers, James and Alvin Sluiter.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls, with burial to follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery of Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, also at Dahl Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
On Jan. 6, 1960, she accepted Isaiah 44:22 (I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, thy transgressions, and, as a cloud, thy sins: return unto me; for I have redeemed thee.). She would say, “I am going to heaven for sure. How can it be any plainer?”
