Julia Muller

(1928-2018)
GRUNDY CENTER — Julia June Muller, 90, of Grundy Center, died Monday, Dec. 24, at Grundy Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center.
She was born March 1, 1928, on the grandparents’ family farm, daughter of August and Gepka (Van Deest) Henze. She married Jake W. Muller on Feb. 10, 1949. He preceded her in death.
Julia attended school in the two-room school house in Holland. She worked beside Jake on the farm and helped with chores while taking care of the children. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Reformed Church.
Survived by: her children, Eldon Muller of Aplington, Marty (Bob) Krueger of Sabula and Jo (Jeff) Kuball of Rochester, Minn.; grandchildren, Melissa (Jason) Kelley of Waterloo, Sandy (Jeff) Kreinbring of Solon and Daniel (Kimberly) Krueger of Camanche; seven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Clarence Henze.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; sisters Jeanette Meester, Sophia Muller and Ella Meints; brothers George Henze and Ernest Henze, and infant triplet siblings; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Muller.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service Engelkes Chapel, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Grundy Center. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, and for an hour before services Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family to be donated to a cause of their choosing at a later date.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Julia cooked and baked for the family every day and was known for her pies and bread. She enjoyed quilting, cross-stitching, baking, cooking and puzzle books.
