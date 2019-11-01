(1932-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Julia M. Witt, 87, a resident of Creekside Living in Grundy Center, formerly of Reinbeck, died Wednesday, Oct. 30.
She was born Aug. 27, 1932, in Mount Pleasant to Howard and Edith (Thomas) Hilbrant. She married Warren “Shorty” Witt on Oct. 14, 1956, in Mount Pleasant.
She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1951. She attended the University of Iowa, where she earned a technical degree in linotyping. Julia then started her first job at the Spokesman Press in Grundy Center. She was a full-time caregiver until the age of 85. She was a member of the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck, where she served in many Women’s Circles and was a member of their ‘Happy Hour Club.’ She was also a member of Eastern Star.
Survived by: her daughter, Nancy Witt of Grundy Center; her son, Chris (Kay) Witt of Reinbeck; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and a brother, Tom Hilbrant.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ, Reinbeck, with burial in Reinbeck City Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck.
Memorials: may be directed to the Reinbeck Public Library or to the Kling Memorial Library in Grundy Center (please note Julia’s name in the check memo).
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
She enjoyed all the needle arts, was an avid crossword puzzle fan, excellent cook and a gourmet baker who would often make “Grandma Witt’s Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies.” Her dedication to her family and friends was what was most important to her. She will dearly be missed.
