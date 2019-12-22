Julia Holiday

(1942-2019)
SHELL ROCK — Julia Ann (Beem) Holiday, 76, formerly of Shell Rock, died Dec. 11 at Bickford Cottage in Muscatine.
She was born Dec. 27, 1942, daughter of Raymond and Grayce Ball. She married Gary Holiday on Nov. 16, 1962, in San Diego. He preceded her in death.
Julie graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1961 and attended business school in San Diego. She and Gary made their home in Shell Rock, and she began working at Shell Rock Elementary School as a para-educator in 1978 and later became the elementary secretary. She retired in 2013 after 35 years of service.
She was a member of the Shell Rock Music Association, helping with costumes and ticket sales, the Shell Rock Jaycettes, the Shell Rock Legion, and served on the Benny Gambaiani Library board.
Survived by: a son, Scott Holiday of Angola, Ind.; a daughter, Aimee (Brad) Wedeking of Fruitland; three grandchildren, Allie Holiday, Brian Hinrichs, and Kelli Hinrichs; a sister, Vickie (Paul) Barth of Waverly; and a brother, Jack Beem of Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a nephew, Brad Beem; and niece, Bridgette Beem.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Peace United Church of Christ, with private burial of cremains in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Benny Gambaiani Library or to the family to be donated to Shell Rock Elementary School for student/classroom needs.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock assisting the family with arrangements.
Julie enjoyed being a part of social groups. She walked daily in the morning with many others and in the afternoon with a great friend. She enjoyed her morning coffee group downtown, the Birthday Club, her potluck friends, as well as traveling. She also was an avid reader.
