Julia A. Schares

(1933—2020)

Jesup – Julia Ann Schares, 86 years old of Jesup, IA, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at MercyOne-Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo, IA of natural causes.

Family funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup. The mass will be live streamed for the public on the church website at www.sataparish.com then click on the first button for YouTube.

Public graveside services are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. – Saturday at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery in Jesup. Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, with a Catholic Daughters of America Rosary at 3:00 p.m., Friday. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic School and St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup.

Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

Julia was born September 19, 1933, in Cedar Falls, IA, the daughter of John “Mully” Mullenberg and Margharitto “Anna” Prosperi. On June 9, 1956, Julia was united in marriage to Donald Jacob “Jake” Schares at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Julia also worked 20 plus years as a postal clerk at the Jesup Post Office.