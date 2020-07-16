Julia A. Schares

(1933—2020)
Jesup – Julia Ann Schares, 86 years old of Jesup, IA, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at MercyOne-Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo, IA of natural causes.
Family funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup. The mass will be live streamed for the public on the church website at www.sataparish.com then click on the first button for YouTube.
Public graveside services are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. – Saturday at St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery in Jesup. Visitation will be Friday, July 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, with a Catholic Daughters of America Rosary at 3:00 p.m., Friday. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic School and St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup.
Julia was born September 19, 1933, in Cedar Falls, IA, the daughter of John “Mully” Mullenberg and Margharitto “Anna” Prosperi. On June 9, 1956, Julia was united in marriage to Donald Jacob “Jake” Schares at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. Julia also worked 20 plus years as a postal clerk at the Jesup Post Office.
Julia is survived by three daughters, Patricia (Kevin) Pruisner of Dike, IA, Sandra McMahon of Waterloo, IA, Donna M. Schares of Elgin, IL; four sons, Michael J. (Donna) Schares of Jesup, Jeffrey D. (Sharon) Schares of Independence, IA, William J. (Kara) Schares of North Liberty, IA, Jason R. (Stacey) Schares of Cedar Rapids, IA; 10 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 6 step-great grandchildren; one sister, Patty Syndergaard of St. Paul, MN and two brothers, Jack (Judy) Mully of Coralville, IA, and Delbert Mullenberg (who died two hours following Julia’s death) of Azle, TX
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Schares on June 12, 2002; also preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Richard Schares, in infancy; two sisters, Geraldine Potter and Lois Miller and two brothers, William Mullenberg and Thomas Mully.
