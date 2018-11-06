CEDAR FALLS — Judy Vande Kieft, 74, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Nov. 4, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.
She was born April 3, 1944, in Ames, daughter of Roy and Irene (Quam) Johnson. She married Richard Vande Kieft on Jan. 8, 1966, in Preston, Minn.
Judy was a homemaker and was the receptionist at Nazareth Lutheran Church for 17 years.
Survived by: her husband; two daughters, Melanie (Mark) Banta of Ankeny and Michelle (Mike) Wood of Clive; a son, Jason (Cori) Vande Kieft of Madison, Wis.; seven grandchildren, John and Sarah Banta, David and Anna Wood, and Kira, Dylan, and Eva Vande Kieft; her stepmother, Janice Johnson of Ellensburg, Wash.; and her brother, Brad (Donna) Johnson of Story City.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church, Christian Crusaders or the Cedar Falls Community Schools Foundation.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
