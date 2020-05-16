Judy R. Johnson
Judy R. Johnson

Judy R. Johnson

Judy R. Johnson

(1946-2020)

WATERLOO -- Judy Ruth Johnson, 74, of New Prague, Minn., and formerly of Waterloo, died May 2 at home after a brief illness.

She was born March 26, 1946, in Oelwein, daughter of George and Ruth (Sorge) Lentz. She graduated from West High School in Waterloo.

Survivors: a daughter, Brenda Johnson Torgerson of New Prague, Minn; sons, Darin (Skye) Johnson of Montgomery, Minn., and Todd (Audrey) Johnson of Allen, Texas; grandchildren, Ashley, Nicholas, Anastasia, Aiden and Collin; and a sister, Shirlee (Larry) Opdahl of Venice, Fla.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Donald Lentz.

Online condolences at bruzekfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

