Judy R. Johnson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1946-2020)

WATERLOO -- Judy Ruth Johnson, 74, of New Prague, Minn., and formerly of Waterloo, died May 2 at home after a brief illness.

She was born March 26, 1946, in Oelwein, daughter of George and Ruth (Sorge) Lentz. She graduated from West High School in Waterloo.

Survivors: a daughter, Brenda Johnson Torgerson of New Prague, Minn; sons, Darin (Skye) Johnson of Montgomery, Minn., and Todd (Audrey) Johnson of Allen, Texas; grandchildren, Ashley, Nicholas, Anastasia, Aiden and Collin; and a sister, Shirlee (Larry) Opdahl of Venice, Fla.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Donald Lentz.

Online condolences at bruzekfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.