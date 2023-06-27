July 24, 1945-June 22, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Judy Marie Prideg, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, June 22, 2023 of leukemia. She was born July 24, 1945 near Forest City to the late Cecil and Margie (Clark) Kirschbaum. Judy married Gary Hulme on January 11, 1964 in Forest City. The couple celebrated nearly 27 loving years together before Gary’s death in 1990. Judy married Jim Prideg on May 1, 1998 in Waterloo. They recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

Judy was a homemaker in the early years of her first marriage. Later she was a postal clerk while living near Huxley, IA and in the Cedar Falls Post Office after moving to the Cedar Valley area. She enjoyed puzzles, serving on her parish garage sale team with Jim, and baking, having earned a reputation for her chocolate chip cookies and rhubarb desserts. Judy was a caring and loving wife and mother who found much joy in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Judy will be remembered by her husband, Jim; her children, Michael (Liza) Hulme of Cedar Falls, IA, Lori (Scott) McCleerey of Condon, MT, David (Heidi) Hulme of Davenport, IA, son-in-law, Brett (Jennifer) Meeker of Altoona, IA; grandchildren Nicole (Tyler) Wroe, Brandon (Brittany) Hulme, Rachel (Fran) Hart, Bradley Meeker, Ashley (Anthony) Meeker, Emily (Mark) Fakler, Gary (Jennifer) McCleerley, Gregory McCleerey, Jarrod Hulme, Karsten Hulme; four great-grandchildren and one expected in October; and four sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary, daughter, Pamela Meeker, and her parents.

Visitation is at Dahl-Van-Hove-Schoof Funeral Home on Monday from 4:00pm to 6:30pm with a vigil at 6:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11:30am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo, IA and will be preceded by a visitation at the church beginning at 10:30am.