Judy Marie Buhr
June 7, 2023
SUMNER-Judy M. Buhr, 77, of rural Sumner, died unexpectedly, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at her home.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner. Inurnment will follow at St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will precede services at the funeral home on Tuesday starting at 10:00 AM. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Judy's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
