Judy M. Vogl

(1944-2019)

WATERLOO — Judy M. Vogl, 74, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 19, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born June 30, 1944, in Waterloo, daughter of Wayne and Ione Stone Hughes. She married Jerome “Jerry” Vogl on May 28, 1966, in Waterloo.

Judy was employed in the Proof Department of the National Bank of Waterloo and later with Veridian Credit Union until retirement.

Survived by: her husband; a daughter, Kim Riley of Waterloo; two sons, Dean (Melony) Vogl of Waterloo and Todd (Jennifer) Vogl of Janesville, Wis.; and seven grandchildren, Nick, Emily, Adym, Taylor, Alex, Ethan and Owen.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and twin brothers, Jerry in infancy and Larry Hughes.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services Saturday.

Memorials: may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Judy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved being surrounded by family and friends, visiting and playing cards and games. She enjoyed cardinals, sunflowers and making jewelry.

