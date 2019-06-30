{{featured_button_text}}
Judy M. Lott

Judy Lott

(1963-2019)

WATERLOO -- Judy M. Lott, 56, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 27, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born June 5, 1963, in Waterloo, daughter of Robert "Bob" and Janice “Jan” Goodrich Lott.

She graduated from Denver High School in 1981. She then attended Hawkeye Tech where she obtained her paramedic certification. Judy worked as a certified paramedic for Grinnell Ambulance Service for a few years. She later worked as a cardiac technician at Allen Hospital for many years. Judy was a charter member of Heartland Vineyard Church where she was active in small group Bible study for many years.

Survived by: her father, of Waterloo; two brothers, Rodney (Nicole) Lott of Glendale Heights‚ Ill., and Dave Lott of Waterloo; a sister, Sue Jensen of San Diego; two nephews, Jeremy (Melisa) Lott of Chicago and Ryan (Lauren) Lott of Addison‚ Ill.; a niece, Cora Lott of Glendale Heights‚ Ill.; and a great-niece, Gwendolyn Lott.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: her mother; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Services: 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Heartland Vineyard Church, Waterloo. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church; the family will also greet friends following the service.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Christopher Reeve Foundation (www.christopherreeve.org)

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Judy enjoyed collecting angels and listening to Christian music at her home. Her faith was incredibly important to her. She spent a lot of time reading the Bible and being a witness to others.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Judy M. Lott
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments