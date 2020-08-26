× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1942-2020)

WATERLOO—Judy M. Leisinger, 78, of Cedar Falls, IA died on Sunday August 23, 2020 at Unity Point – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA

Judy was born on June 10, 1942 in Independence, IA, the daughter of William and Donna (Conrad) Wendling. She attended county school in rural Independence and was a 1962 graduate of St. John’s High School. Judy moved to Waterloo, IA shortly after graduation and embarked on a career in childcare for various families in the Waterloo area. During her time in Waterloo, she became a member of St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, IA. In 2017, she moved into the NewAldaya Lifescapes Retirement Community.

Judy is survived by her brothers John (Patricia) Wendling, Cedar Rapids, IA, Thomas Wendling, New Lenox, IL, James (Patricia) Wendling, Independence, IA and Larry (Lori) Wendling, Byron, MN, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister Joan Wendling; and a sister-in-law Judi Wendling.