WATERLOO—Judy M. Leisinger, 78, of Cedar Falls, IA died on Sunday August 23, 2020 at Unity Point – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, IA
Judy was born on June 10, 1942 in Independence, IA, the daughter of William and Donna (Conrad) Wendling. She attended county school in rural Independence and was a 1962 graduate of St. John’s High School. Judy moved to Waterloo, IA shortly after graduation and embarked on a career in childcare for various families in the Waterloo area. During her time in Waterloo, she became a member of St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, IA. In 2017, she moved into the NewAldaya Lifescapes Retirement Community.
Judy is survived by her brothers John (Patricia) Wendling, Cedar Rapids, IA, Thomas Wendling, New Lenox, IL, James (Patricia) Wendling, Independence, IA and Larry (Lori) Wendling, Byron, MN, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister Joan Wendling; and a sister-in-law Judi Wendling.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, IA with Rev. Dennis Colter presiding. There will be an hour of visitation at the church prior to the start of the Mass. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Independence, IA .
