July 21, 1941-December 4, 2021

Judy Kay Vowell (Fritze, Junker) passed away with her family at her side on December 4, 2021 after a long and courageous fight with dementia.

Judy was born on July 21, 1941 in Waverly, Iowa to the late Carolyn and Jack Fritze.

She married Fred Junker in 1960. They had four children together and later separated.

Judy met Jim Vowell on a blind date set-up by mutual friends. They ended up dancing the night away and never looked back. They were married on May 28, 1995.

She had numerous jobs throughout her life but her last and favorite was at Price Lab School in Cedar Falls. It was her favorite because she was surrounded by kids and student teachers who she loved as her own.

Judy loved life and her family. Her family included pretty much everyone that she met throughout her life. She loved family events and would usually shed a few tears when it was time to say goodbyes. Judy loved dancing, country music, gardening/flowers, cooking and owls. In her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling, camping, visiting friends and anything that included her grandkids/great grandkids.

Judy will be missed by many people that she touched throughout her life. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and person.

Judy is survived by her husband, Jim Vowell; Fred Junker; brother, Billy (Lisa) Fritze, children: Jacky Duffy, Brad (Leanne) Junker, Julie (Kevin) Crockett and Brent (Nichole) Junker, stepchildren: Jim (Rose) Vowell and Marian (Mike) Briener, 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Davenport Lutheran Home and Genesis Hospice Care.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 1pm – 5pm at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL.

