Judy K. Stadtler
0 entries

Judy K. Stadtler

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Judy K. Stadtler

Judy K. Stadtler

(1949-2020)

CEDAR FALLS – Judy Kaye Stadtler, 70, of Cedar Falls, died June 15 at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

She was born Oct. 18, 1949 in Cedar Falls, daughter of Wilbur and EldaVae “Penny” (Meyer) Rewerts.

Survivors: an uncle, Richard (Carolyn) Giese of Hamilton, Mont.; and a nephew, Karl Beaupre of Wisconsin.

Preceded in death by: her father; her mother, EldaVae “Penny” Schnock; her stepfather, Carl Schnock; and a sister, Nancy (Clue) Beaupre.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene, 3622 Hammond Ave, Waterloo. Richardson Funeral Service assisted the family.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Judy was a devoted member of Crossroads Community Church of the Nazarene in Waterloo and loved telling everyone about God’s love and faithfulness.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News