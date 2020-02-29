Judy K. Eighmey

(1953-2020)

DEWAR – Judy Kay Eighmey, 66, of Dewar, died Feb. 16 at AdventHealth Heart of Florida, in Davenport, Fla.

She was born April 13, 1953, in Bath, N.Y., daughter of William and Dorothy (Greene) Matteson, Judy married James Eighmey on Dec. 9, 1972, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. Judy was a member of St. Francis Church and served on the education board. Judy was a stay-at-home mom for her five children. When her children became school-age, she attended the University of Northern Iowa where she earned her associate’s degree. She had a successful career in supply management for more than 20 years before she retired.

Survivors: her husband; a son, Jason (Leslie) Eighmey of Olive Branch, Miss.; four daughters, Kim (Brad) Story of Des Moines, Angie (Josh) Neessen of Dewar, Maryann (Ryan) Brannon of Raymond, and Sara (Ryan Vanlandingham) Eighmey of Waialua, Hawaii; nine grandchildren, Kayla and Connor Story, Bryce and Caroline Eighmey, Brandon (Alexis) Eighmey, Zoey Neessen, Karsyn Brannon and Jackson and Marley Vanlandingham; two brothers, Don Matteson and Bob (Renee) Matteson, both of Haines City, Fla., and a sister, Bonnie Ewing of Haines City, Fla.

Preceded in death by: her parents and grandparents.