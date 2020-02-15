(1947-2020)
WATERLOO — Judy Huntley, 72, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Nov. 14, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Alvin G. Vaverka and Betty L. Bauer Miller. She married Kenneth Huntley in Preston, Minn., in 1965; they later divorced.
Judy graduated from Prairie City High School and later earned an associate degree in marketing from Hawkeye Community College. She was a waitress at the Zodiac Club for several years and later worked for Warren Transport as a log auditor. She was a member of ABATE of Iowa District 16 for many years.
Survived by: a son, Russell “Russ” (Kathy Cantrell) Huntley; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three brothers, William Spettel, Gary (Jeanne) Spettel, and John (Karen) Stevens; and two sisters, Shirley (Glen) Conger and Sherri (Steve) Klein.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Laurie Fry; a granddaughter, Chantelle Young; and a brother, Terri Meyer.
Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Kearns Funeral Services-Kimball Chapel, with visitation at 10 a.m. until services.
Memorials: to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Judy enjoyed spending time with friends and family, motorcycle rides, and collecting Harley memorabilia.
